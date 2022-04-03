StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LVS. UBS Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CBRE Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.69.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,559,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,191,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.15. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $31.26 and a 1-year high of $64.33. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $39.76.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after buying an additional 16,703,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,018 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,309,000. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,279,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

