StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

LCI traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 226,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,932. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Lannett ( NYSE:LCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative net margin of 70.98% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. The company had revenue of $86.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought 99,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 10,705 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

