StockNews.com Begins Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Shares of LJPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.08.
About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
