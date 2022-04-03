StockNews.com Begins Coverage on La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of LJPC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 145,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,855. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.35 and a 12 month high of $5.69. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 2.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 428,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 16,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,710 shares during the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.