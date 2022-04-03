StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.40.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of KLIC stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $56.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.24. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries ( NASDAQ:KLIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.27. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $460.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,686,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $586,405,000 after buying an additional 69,606 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,602,000 after buying an additional 962,656 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,515,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $152,291,000 after buying an additional 313,035 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,969,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,236,000 after buying an additional 455,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,806,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,372,000 after buying an additional 304,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries (Get Rating)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.