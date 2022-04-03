StockNews.com Begins Coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

KKR has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.92.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE KKR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,667,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,103. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.49. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,305 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.41 per share, for a total transaction of $493,400.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc. (Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.