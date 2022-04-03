StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITT. Oppenheimer cut ITT from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.44.

Shares of ITT traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. 822,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,894. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36. ITT has a 52 week low of $74.89 and a 52 week high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.60.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $685.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

In other news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 80.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,255,653 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,625,000 after buying an additional 1,006,054 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $78,345,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,013,020,000 after buying an additional 669,698 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 759,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $65,227,000 after buying an additional 625,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 269.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 508,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 371,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

