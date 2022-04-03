StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

III has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Information Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:III traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 290,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,198. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $9.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Information Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Information Services Group by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Information Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.