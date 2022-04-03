StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IEX. Mizuho started coverage on IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.50.

IEX traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.16. 488,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,511. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEX has a 1-year low of $181.66 and a 1-year high of $240.33.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in IDEX by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

