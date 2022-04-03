StockNews.com Begins Coverage on iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ICAD. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of iCAD in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of iCAD from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iCAD from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iCAD has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.08.

ICAD stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 201,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,327. The firm has a market cap of $112.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.21. iCAD has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.81 million. iCAD had a negative return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $52,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Norris Irish acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $25,465.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICAD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 54,554 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 94,542.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 131,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54,532 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 157,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP boosted its stake in shares of iCAD by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 204,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 35,798 shares in the last quarter. 50.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

