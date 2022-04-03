StockNews.com Begins Coverage on HP (NYSE:HPQ)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the computer maker’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Get HP alerts:

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,832,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,254,383. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.32. HP has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Bruce D. Broussard acquired 6,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.67 per share, with a total value of $249,722.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,451 shares of company stock worth $5,827,427. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in HP by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in HP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HP (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.