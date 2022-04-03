StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE HST traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. 6,956,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,763. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

