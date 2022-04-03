StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NYSE HST traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.55. 6,956,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,609,763. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Host Hotels & Resorts (HST)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.