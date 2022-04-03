StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
HOFT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 88,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,702. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.
About Hooker Furnishings (Get Rating)
Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.
