StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT)

HOFT traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.16. 88,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,702. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.50. Hooker Furnishings has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hooker Furnishings by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Hooker Furnishings by 212.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

