StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hess (NYSE:HES)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.46.

Get Hess alerts:

Shares of Hess stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,778,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,949. Hess has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $110.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.55 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hess will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.33%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,462,893.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 65,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $6,022,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,002,198 shares of company stock worth $96,261,545. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $279,973,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,832,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,265,000 after buying an additional 1,912,120 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,148,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $558,353,000 after buying an additional 1,541,044 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Hess by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,087,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $787,961,000 after buying an additional 1,191,224 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.