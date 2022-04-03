StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.84. 5,502,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,467. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 34,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after buying an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after buying an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at $35,773,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after buying an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

