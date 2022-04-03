StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GeoPark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get GeoPark alerts:

Shares of GPRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.11. The stock had a trading volume of 494,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,117. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $922.16 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GeoPark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Company Profile (Get Rating)

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GeoPark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoPark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.