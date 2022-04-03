StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 476,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a fifty-two week low of $20.90 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -91.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,530,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3,397.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,573,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after buying an additional 1,528,911 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.9% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,316,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.