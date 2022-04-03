StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

Shares of MRAM stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $8.47. 127,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,823. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $168.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.23. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $14.36.

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 20.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRAM. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 246.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.