StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Employers (NYSE:EIG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Employers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Employers from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:EIG opened at $42.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.05. Employers has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $199.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.99 million. Employers had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Employers will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at $136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

