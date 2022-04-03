StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ESI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Element Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. CL King began coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.46.

NYSE:ESI opened at $22.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.73 and a 52 week high of $26.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $647.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

In other news, Director Nichelle Maynard-Elliott sold 9,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $207,226.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $61,539,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 1,772.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after buying an additional 213,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

