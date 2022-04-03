StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DPZ. Loop Capital cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $413.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $480.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $484.19.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $418.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $474.08. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $367.29 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

