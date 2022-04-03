StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.08.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 83.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,670,000 after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth $4,574,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the third quarter worth $638,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 456.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,649 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

