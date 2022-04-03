StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.53.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.25 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $7.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in DHT by 15.7% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 444,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 60,270 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $1,260,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in DHT by 831.3% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DHT in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

