StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $565.33.

NASDAQ DXCM traded up $19.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $531.57. 903,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,395. The firm has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 342.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $510.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $318.45 and a fifty-two week high of $659.45.

DexCom’s stock is going to split before the market opens on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $698.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $553,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $14,318,547 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $410,670,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

