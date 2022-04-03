StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Deluxe (NYSE:DLX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

DLX stock opened at $30.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.56. Deluxe has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $570.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.57 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLX. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 47,720.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,892 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 221.3% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 975,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000,000 after buying an additional 671,685 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 40.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,050,000 after buying an additional 451,248 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Deluxe in the fourth quarter worth about $13,757,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 172.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,768,000 after buying an additional 242,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Deluxe (Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

