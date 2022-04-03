StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
CPSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 1,177,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.54.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.51%.
About CPS Technologies (Get Rating)
CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.
