StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPSH stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.18. 1,177,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,558. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. CPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.57 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 14.51%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 60,638 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in CPS Technologies by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,256 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares in the last quarter. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CPS Technologies (Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.