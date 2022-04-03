StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chemours (NYSE:CC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

CC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CC opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Chemours has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average is $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.96.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Chemours’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chemours will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chemours by 274.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Co is a holding company that engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets, including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, general industrial, mining, and oil & gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.