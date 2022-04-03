StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CEMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

CEMI opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $7.34.

Chembio Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $20.57 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 70.90% and a negative return on equity of 89.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CEMI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 247.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Chembio Diagnostics by 2,264.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chembio Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

