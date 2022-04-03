StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Casinos in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Casinos has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of CNTY opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. Century Casinos has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Century Casinos will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann purchased 7,500 shares of Century Casinos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $84,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 316.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,183 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,579,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 314.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 113,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 86,042 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Century Casinos by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Century Casinos by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,313 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 8, 2022, it operated two ship-based casinos.

