StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of CEL-SCI stock opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $169.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.16. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 12.56.

Get CEL-SCI alerts:

About CEL-SCI (Get Rating)

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.