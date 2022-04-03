StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.51 and a 12 month high of $48.88.

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $175.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.02 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 41.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 780.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

