StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.67.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $250.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $167.17 and a 52-week high of $255.00.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

