StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of BRG stock opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 96.76, a quick ratio of 96.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.83. The stock has a market cap of $778.93 million, a P/E ratio of 242.00, a PEG ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.00. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $27.48.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

