StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Black Hills (NYSE:BKH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $78.44 on Thursday. Black Hills has a 12 month low of $61.95 and a 12 month high of $78.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Hills (Get Rating)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.