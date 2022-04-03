StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $570.89 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $588.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $682.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 52 week low of $524.19 and a 52 week high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,907,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $762,018,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,133,000 after buying an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $327,728,000 after buying an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,211,000 after purchasing an additional 36,170 shares in the last quarter. 64.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

