StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Banner (NASDAQ:BANR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $66.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.63.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banner will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other Banner news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 40,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

