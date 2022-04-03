StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a buy rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $404.75.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM opened at $305.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.22 and a beta of 0.95. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $207.83 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after buying an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian (Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.