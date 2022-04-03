StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

AMRX stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

