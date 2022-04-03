StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.83.

AMNB opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average is $37.20.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

