StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust's stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.69.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.85 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 180.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $701,205,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,706,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,906,000 after purchasing an additional 843,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,256,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,537 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,556,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,926,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

