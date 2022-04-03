StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BABA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.47.

NYSE:BABA opened at $110.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $298.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.83.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

