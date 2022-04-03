StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.
Shares of ALDX stock opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The stock has a market cap of $273.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.77 and a current ratio of 19.77.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.
