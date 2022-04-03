StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.67.

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $90.83 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $111.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $48,841.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

