StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW opened at $30.05 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,353,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.8% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 804,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,022,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 904.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 119,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 107,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

