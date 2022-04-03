StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ACIW opened at $30.05 on Thursday. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.
ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ACI Worldwide (ACIW)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.