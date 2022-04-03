Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 5,001 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,823% compared to the average daily volume of 260 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 234.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the second quarter valued at $436,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at $1,947,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the fourth quarter valued at $192,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA PST opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $18.74.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.