Stephens Trims AerCap (NYSE:AER) Target Price to $74.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AER has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on AerCap from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AerCap from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on AerCap in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a positive rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.13.

Shares of AER stock opened at $50.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $43.75 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.60.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($1.44). AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AerCap by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

