STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Stock Price Up 4.3%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.93 and last traded at C$2.92. Approximately 21,491 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 155,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday. ATB Capital upped their target price on STEP Energy Services to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$211.29 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

