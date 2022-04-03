STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $2.42 on Thursday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

