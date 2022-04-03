Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,325 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,097 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in General Motors by 793.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,791,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,252,059. The company has a market capitalization of $62.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. General Motors’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Nomura cut their price target on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.09.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

