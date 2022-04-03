Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,765 Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,765 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ReneSola were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in ReneSola by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 11,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in ReneSola by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares during the period. 35.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.87. 859,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.42 million, a PE ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54. ReneSola Ltd has a 12-month low of $4.53 and a 12-month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

ReneSola ( NYSE:SOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ReneSola declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 6th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 12.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOL. Raymond James raised shares of ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ReneSola in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ReneSola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

