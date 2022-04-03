Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,112 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 275.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52,510 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 201.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 75.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo acquired 64,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.26 per share, with a total value of $4,998,026.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $85.71. The company had a trading volume of 6,453,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,745,736. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 93.92%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.75.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

